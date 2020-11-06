Socialism is when the state controls the means of production. That is, owns the factories and such where people work.
America is nothing like a socialist state at all. We are a democratic republic of states with a capitalist economy. No one wants to change that. Not even Bernie Sanders, who I’ll admit made a grave marketing error in deciding to call himself a Democratic Socialist, opening the door for all uneducated alarmists to align him and anyone with the term “social” in their make-up, as communists — which is, again, totally different from socialism.
Equating taxes that would allow everyone in the country to have health care, higher education, and housing to socialism is bunk. We pay taxes for schools, libraries, police departments, fire departments, roads, airports ports and the military. If taxes are socialist, then the U.S. military is the largest and most expensive socialist organization in the world. And everyone seems to have been fine with that since the middle of the last century.
Get a clue people. Look up the definitions of words once in a while. Stop buying into the propaganda.
H. Weston Drumheller
Warren
