We are not usually vocal about politics but today we would like to share our thoughts about the position open for Circuit Court Judge Position 3. Bill and I are voting for Mike Clarke. He has done legal work for us for years. Mike is a good man who puts effort into each challenge. We feel Mike is good for the position open. Good for Scappoose. Join us in voting for Mike Clarke.
Bill and Sharon Carlson
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.