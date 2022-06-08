I read with great interest the story about “voter roll concerns” that quotes a Dr. Douglas Frank.
It should be noted that he is far from an expert. In fact, his “analysis” has been debunked time and again by serious journalistic endeavors, like CNN and the Washington Post.
Really, what Dr. Frank does is feed the “Big Lie” narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump by current President Biden. Instead of owning up to the fact that one side has done absolutely nothing to broaden their appeal to the American public, it is easier for these people to believe that there is some sort of vast conspiracy across states and local election authorities to deprive them of a “win.” This is not the case nor has it ever been. It falls to responsible citizens to call this charlatanry out when they see it. That is exactly what I’m doing.
I have lived and voted in five states throughout my lifetime. Only in Oregon and in Washington do I find that it is both easier to vote and easier to make an informed vote. Too many local voters do not remember or have not experienced in person voting. You not only have to remember the day for the many local elections, but you have to make time during that day to get to the polls and hope you remember important information about initiatives and candidates.
Mail-in voting is a treasure to be protected.
Ellis Cole
Longview
