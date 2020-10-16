On Oct. 9 KOHI broadcast county commissioner candidates Brandee Dudzic and Alex Tardif were interviewed, they provided their view of where they can assist the citizens of this county in mental health, COVID issues and the role a county commissioner plays in the overall guidance of the county. I heard good ideas to provide for financial prudence of the county funds and proactive proponents against harassment and improper management of county employees.
On the other hand, I heard Casey Garrett, who joined late due to technical difficulties, recount his professional accomplishments. I did not hear an overall vision for the financial, mental or physical health of Columbia County, how he’s worked to build partnerships or how he would reach out to those in our community who are at risk.
I, as a voting citizen of this County, feel we deserve commissioners who are accountable and willing to listen to the community’s concerns and guide us into the future.
I’m voting for Alex Tardif and Brandee Dudzic to guide us to that future. I want people who can work to build partnerships within the community, hear different points of view and find a common ground. I want Columbia County to be a place my granddaughter would like to live without being at the whim of the “Good Ole Boy Network.”
If Margaret Magruder and Casey Garrett are elected, this county will continue down the path where retaliation and harassment are the norm, and concerns are dismissed as invalid or unimportant.
Beverly Peacock
Scappoose
