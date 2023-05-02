For more than three decades The Columbia Port Commission has been promising money and jobs to our community, but all we have gotten are broken promises and misappropriated funds.
Our Port Commission has spent millions on legal fees in a battle against the State of Oregon and the BDIC for Port Westward, an area that is zoned for agricultural use. That money could have been spent on expanding the Scappoose Bay Marina, adding more waterfront access along Hwy 30 and upgrading their many other properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.