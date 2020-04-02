News related to the COVID-19 virus is changing by the minute.
The Chief continues to provide you with the most complete and accurate information about how these changes are affecting the lives of Clatskanie, Rainier and Columbia County residents and visitors.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s recent executive order directs businesses statewide to provide for customer and employee social distancing, and for employees to work from home as duties and responsibilities allow.
During this crisis, we will have certain designated reporters working from their home offices to continue providing our readers with essential community news and information.
Meantime, for the safety of all, we’ll continue to keep the Chief office at 148 N. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Feel free to call our customer service line from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at 503-728-3350, for help with subscriptions, classified ads, obituaries and other inquiries. Our mailing address is The Chief, P.O.Box 8, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
I can be reached at
Thank you for your continued trust and support.
Jeremy C. Ruark
Publisher / Executive Editor
