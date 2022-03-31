Frankly, I’m a little spooked with fuel prices and immediate effect they are having on our economy.
At the risk of sounding provincial, this puts a clear and immediate focus on our need for more local and renewable energy sources.
We can do our part in reducing our reliance on foreign oil, now and in the future, making renewable energy and alternative fuels a priority. And we can do it right here in the Pacific Northwest.
The NEXT Renewables Diesel facility planned at Port Westward presents a domestic solution our energy needs. This innovative and forward-thinking facility will mitigate climate impacts and has an onsite wetland improvement project to enhance our local environment.
The quality of our future depends on sustainable fuel solutions and a move towards energy independence. Embracing the NEXT Renewables project will help us get there. I hope you will join me in supporting important and timely opportunity.
Tony Hyde
Vernonia
