As of this writing I have been approached by homeless individuals at the Clatskanie Safeway, post office and the beaver boat ramp.
I have sent emails to both our mayor as well as our city manager Greg Hinklman. I have requested the city attempt to try and get these individuals some help through numerous social networks that are out there. As of this writing I received a response from the city manager that there is nothing the city can do.
I have watched the city council rubber stamp pretty much anything the city manager has requested. There seems to be plenty of money for whatever the city wants to spend it on and if they are short; they pull the Scout Lake slot machine handle.
It's time for changes at city hall. Greg Hinkelman needs to retire, and Bob Brajcich needs to be voted out of office in the next election. It's time for new leadership and a new vision for Clatskanie.
Russell Spaulding
Clatskanie
