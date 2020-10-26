Think twice about Garrett Casey Garrett is running for county commissioner, position 3. I urge you to vote no for Mr. Garrett. In his personal file and other public records I discovered many verified complaints. Mr. Garrett referred to his co-workers/staff as his “n-“words not once, but numerous times. He was banned from the jail by our former Sheriff Dickerson because he could not follow protocol concerning contraband being taken into the jail, which is against state and federal law -- and is a felony. Mr. Garrett was banned by Judge Grove from entering the Oregon Judicial Department because of inappropriate behavior, harassment, bullying and condescending complaints made by court staff.
Similar complaints have been made by other county employee’s to the point where they reassigned to other county departments, retired early, quit their job, including a dedicated 15 year employee who quit this past August. (Source for above claims: pamplinmedia.com/scs/83- news/484072-390057-records- detail-garretts-clasheswith- subordinates-colleagues)
Mr. Garrett treats people who are subordinate to him with disdain. His file revealed that he does not tolerate anyone’s opinion other than his own, he cannot work well with other department heads. I am asking you to join me in casting your vote for Alex Tardif, position #3, a person who treats all people with dignity and respect, and listens to every voice. And a person who is watchful for the finances of our county. Alex Tardif for county commissioner, position 3.
Tammy Maygra
Deer Island
