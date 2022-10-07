Letters to the Editor

On Wednesday October 12th at 4 p.m. the Beaver Drainage District and its land owners will be in for a fight to preserve our way of life.

NEXT Energy continues to try to force the landowners to settle and allow them to build the largest biodiesel plant in the world in our drainage district.

