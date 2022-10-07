On Wednesday October 12th at 4 p.m. the Beaver Drainage District and its land owners will be in for a fight to preserve our way of life.
NEXT Energy continues to try to force the landowners to settle and allow them to build the largest biodiesel plant in the world in our drainage district.
There is power in numbers, if you are against them ruining my rural lifestyle then show up and make your voice heard. My ranch has been in my family since 1967. Show up on Wednesday October 12th at 4 p.m. at the Quincy Grange, 78314 Rutters Road in Clatskanie, Oregon.
