Where is the anger? Where is the rage! Why do we let our children be murdered in a place of learning by madmen who wish to slaughter them? They kill because they have the means to purchase a weapon of war.
We have a party that is more than willing to defend their right to murder these young children with a weapon meant to be used only in war. The Republican Party just bows down before the NRA and the right wing in this country that is their base. Why are we so sick that we continue to allow this to happen? At the moment, it looks like there will be no change to the numbers of dead children that the future will bring.
Maybe people in this region will start to think otherwise when another madman with an AR-15 or some other type of semi-automatic bursts into St. Helens High School and slaughters as many students as possible, or maybe instead that person will pick McBride Elementary where the targets to pick from will be even younger, like the ages of those destroyed in Texas and Connecticut.
What “well regulated Militia” did these murderers belong to? Is this really what George Washington, Ben Franklin and the other writers of our constitution had in mind? I really don’t think so. Obviously, the extremists on the right and the NRA would disagree.
What a wonderful future our children can look forward to.
David Bernstein
St. Helens
