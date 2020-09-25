The world has lost a treasure in the person, life, and contributions of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
She lived her life in true service to this country, as well as to her family and friends.
She exhibited tremendous courage in her fights for those that needed her help – all those suffering discrimination or mistreatment of any kind, racial, sexual, religious, and socioeconomic. She never allowed differences to get in the way of friendships, i.e. her close friendship with Justice Scalia.
There was no problem or disappointment too big for her to overcome. Her wisdom, courage, and strength, both in her life, illness and career were amazing. An example for all of us. She was fearless and deeply committed to the interpretations of the Constitution that provided equality and justice for all. She once said she “would like to be remembered as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability.” And she did.
She was greatly loved and admired and will be deeply missed. Goodbye Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
You will not be forgotten, and I, personal, would love to nominate you for the Nobel Prize.
Ann Morton
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.