The P.E.O. Sisterhood, St. Helens Chapter BO would like to thank everyone who purchased poinsettias from us this year.
The proceeds from this annual fundraiser provides scholarships to local women pursuing their education. In 2022, eight Columbia County women were given a total of $22,240 in local, state and international scholarships for the Fall 2022 school year.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Again, thank you to our friends, family and local businesses who support our Poinsettia Sale, which makes these scholarships possible.
We are looking forward to selling poinsettias to you again in 2023!
