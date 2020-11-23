Turning Point would like to thank Boy Scouts Pack #241 along with Pack Master Charles Johnson, Committee Chair Teresa Johnson and helpers Brent Jones along with Audrey, William, Cooper, Ethan, Jessica and an unnamed grandmother bring in 1416 lbs. of food for the annual Scout for Food food drive benefiting Turning Point Community Service Center.
We are so grateful to each and every one of you who took time out of your Saturday afternoon to put this event on.
We would also like to mention a huge shout out to the members of Clatskanie who graciously donated, purchased and delivered food to the Boy Scout event. Along with the record setting number of pounds of food donated, there was also roughly $500 in cash donated which was used to purchase more food!
The food that was given will help so many of our community members be able to enjoy the perfect holiday meal as well as help Turning Point get a head start on next year's shelf stocking.
Thank you,
Kelly Miller - Director
and Turning Point staff and volunteers
