I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel ‘The Watsons Go To Birmingham.’ My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about.
I wanted to learn more about Oregon because my uncle lives there. I want to go to Oregon to meet my uncle up there.
I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Oregon, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors can do there. They can write to my school’s address at Queen of Peace Catholic School, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
If they could include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d greatly appreciate it. If you have any questions, please contact my teacher’s email at qweisser@queenofpeace.cc or you may contact her by phone at 574-255-0392 x 123.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely,
Liam Gallagher
Indiana
