I wish to voice my support to reelect Alex Tardif as Columbia County Commissioner and to elect Brandee Dudzic to replace Commissioner Magruder.
I have had the opportunity to talk to Commissioner Tardif and found him to be intelligent, understanding, he has experience and he has been a voice to help the county to move forward. He has experience in finances to help the county stay fiscally responsible. When I’ve had concerns and sent emails to all of the commissioners, only Commissioner Tardif has replied. He sees this as his duty as a commissioner, to answer and to be accountable to his constituents. He’s honest and has integrity, which the county needs right now.
I’m also voicing my support for Brandee Dudzic. She will bring new ideas and won’t be controlled by special interests. She has knowledge and understands what it takes to bring livability to Columbia County, as does Commissioner Tardif. Brandee also feels that it’s important to answer to the citizens and have transparency in the county government. I’ve had the opportunity to talk with Brandee and she has been honest and up front with the issues and concerns.
I believe that with Commissioner Tardif and Brandee Dudzic, this county will be able to get back to serving all of its citizens.
Gloria Rice
St. Helens
