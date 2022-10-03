It’s always exciting to discover talented people who contribute skills, wisdom, and commitment to our communities.
It’s always exciting to discover talented people who contribute skills, wisdom, and commitment to our communities.
We’re fortunate that Melissa Busch is one of those talents and that she is running for the Oregon Senate.
As a home health nurse in our north coast communities, Melissa hears first-hand from Oregonians about the challenges and successes of their lives. She understands the rural way of life. She supports small businesses and strong families as the foundation of rural life. Melissa’s positive attitude and common sense will make her an effective representative in the legislature.
She will work with other legislators to develop practical and affordable solutions to make our economy and our lives better. She’ll work to support our children and their schools, expanded broadband infrastructure, affordable housing, resilient communities preparing for future needs, and of course, accessible quality health care for everyone.
You might get to meet Melissa because she’s going door-to-door to hear your concerns. If you don’t get to talk with her, please check out her website, www.melissafororegon.com.
I’m volunteering and voting for Melissa Busch for the Oregon Senate and hope you will, too.
Laurie Caplan
Astoria
