I am writing in support of the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD), levy, Measure 5-292.
CRFPD is asking the community to renew its operating levy for another five years. The first levy came about in 2013 and there was no proposed increase for the current levy request.
Our community needs Measure 5-292 to be passed to insure our safety far and wide and your support and mine are required to get the job done.
CRFPD Chief Steve Sharek said the funds are needed primarily to maintain response levels for fire and emergency calls, and would be budgeted for costs related to personnel, training, equipment and operating expenses.
According to CRFPD, the permanent tax rate alone is insufficient for ensuring adequate fire and ambulance services. It was established many years ago at $1.7198 per $1,000 of assessed value, and that amount alone cannot support the community’s increasing number of calls for service.
“Combining the permanent tax rate with this five-year levy will allow us to provide staffing and equipment so we can respond to the increasing number of calls for service,” CRFPD Board Secretary James W. Gibson said in an explanatory statement.
It’s the right thing to do for a safer Clatskanie area. Please join me and vote yes on Measure 5-292.
