This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion.
Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
As a home health nurse, Melissa Busch knows firsthand the importance of comprehensive health care. As part of her job, she visits community members in their homes and she sees firsthand the impacts of lack of access to quality health care. As the mother of a Clatsop County health care professional, I appreciate Melissa’s endorsement from the Oregon Nurses Association.
Families in our communities recognize there is a desperate need for child care. Melissa is a working mother and has set expanded, affordable, safe childcare as one of her top priorities. She is a strong advocate for strengthening our public schools. As a retired teacher, I value that the Oregon Education Association is also endorsing Melissa.
