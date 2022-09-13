Letters to the Editot

This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion.

Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.

