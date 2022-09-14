Although I am a Registered Republican, I was raised to consider the issues and the person presenting them, not the Party they represented. I have stood by that stance since I first registered to vote over 55 years ago.
I have been able to work on different issues for many organizations and have always found Betsy Johnson to be candid, honest, and willing to look at all sides of an issue before taking a stand. On issues concerning traffic safety in Columbia County, she has been an active voice for safety, attending meetings of the Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission whenever her busy schedule allowed. She listened to what we felt were serious concerns and then was able to take some of our ideas back to the Legislature. Her candor was welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.