I have been listening to a number of local political debates and discussions.
I do like Tina Kotek and what she is willing to do for our state. Her opponent is scary. It would appear that her opponent, Christine Drazan, does not believe a woman has a right to her own body. She says she believes in right to life but wants to make it easier to get guns and at the same time wants to re-institute the death penalty.
Another person is Brian Stout. He is running for State Rep against Anthony Sorace. Stout refuses to debate Sorace and refuses to be interviewed on the radio.
He says he wants to fight “creeping progressivism” and stop schools from teaching “Critical Race Theory;” something that no school in Oregon teaches or has ever taught. When asked what he would do if elected, he answered “Vote no.” Sorace wants to do something about housing, children and the homeless; all Stout wants to do is “Vote no,” vote no on everything.
It is sad that our Oregon Republicans are so shallow. They are opposed to imaginary threats and have nothing of real value to add. What is even sadder, is that there is a good chance that many of these empty-headed fools will be elected to positions of power. It is my belief that our very democracy is at stake and if we are not careful, we will lose it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.