I’m supporting Brad Witt for re-election to the Oregon House of Representatives.
I have confidence in Brad because he is open minded, clear thinking and is an excellent spokesperson for the people and interests of Columbia County. In a few words, he gets things done. If you have a concern that affects our community, talk to Brad. He’s accessible and a good listener. Of course, he won’t agree with everyone on every issue but he’ll give you an honest and thoughtful answer on his position or he’ll check it out and get back to you.
Please vote for Brad Witt on November 3rd. He’s my choice for House District 31.
Pete McHugh
Scappoose
