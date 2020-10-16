I wonder how many voters know that Rainier Cemetery District includes all of Clatskanie cemeteries from Mayger-Downing, Stewart Creek, Maplewood, Murray Hill and Cedar Hill. It also includes Hudson, Green Mountain, Woodbine, Apiary, Red Rainier, Neer City and Kobel cemeteries.
Twelve cemeteries, 37 acre and over 13,000 graves for one man to maintain. Occasionally, there are a volunteer or two who help him. Besides maintenance, Kevin Crawford still does all the paperwork, as well as helping bereaved families select plots, tend to burials, arrange for engraving on the columbaria, etc.
The tax rate to pay for this is still the same as it was in the 1970s. The cemetery levy has gone down to defeat three times. The levy on this Nov. 3 ballot is a five-year levy, not a permanent increase. If it does not pass this time, one probable solution is one employee part time.
Please vote yes on the Rainier Cemetery District levy this Nov. 3.
Sally Kallunki
Clatskanie
