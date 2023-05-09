According to its website, the mission of The Port of Columbia County is to “Foster local opportunities to create and sustain jobs; Diversify regional economy; Provide improved financial return; Use maritime, aviation, industrial, recreational sites, and Port resources to support local and international commerce; and maintain environmental assets in the Port District.”
Three candidates for Port Commissioner, two of whom are incumbents, are well qualified to help the Port to achieve its mission: Chuck Bubl, Greg Pettit, and Nancy Ward.
