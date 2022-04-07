NEXT Renewable Fuels’ Clean Fuels Project Should be Celebrated!
The recent decision by the Oregon Department of State Lands (ODSL) to approve the NEXT Renewable Fuels’ $2 billion clean fuels project is worth celebrating! It is one big step closer to allowing for the construction of NEXT’s state-of-the-art renewable diesel facility and the restoration of nearly 500 acres of wetlands in our community.
NEXT is going above and beyond by inviting the Clatskanie School District into the wetland restoration project, making hands-on learning opportunities for science-based curriculum possible in ways our community has not had the opportunity to experience before.
With what is currently happening in the world, it is more evident than ever that we need our own clean fuels industry, and it’s an added bonus that this project comes with leadership that wants to do right by the community, which includes protecting our unique environment.
Give us green energy jobs at fair wages and environmental benefits of wetland restoration over fracking and traditional fuel any day. It’s time to get ready for a future that prioritizes cleaner fuels for our community and provides career-making opportunities along the way. It is getting closer and closer to being able to celebrate what’s NEXT!
Kathy Engel
Clatskanie School Board member
