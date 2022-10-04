I'm voting for Dr. Cyrus Javadi for the Oregon State Legislature and would encourage you to vote for him also.
While I served on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency, our panel reviewed a loan request presented to the agency by Dr. Javadi. We approved his request, with conditions. Dr. Javadi met every condition of the proposal... and more.
He keeps his promises.
With this loan, he developed a beautiful commercial building in Tillamook we can all admire. This is where he located his dental practice. In addition to this improvement to the neighborhood, he was able to provide well-paying jobs while increasing the number of staff on his payroll.
He is a "job creator" and you don't see that in many politicians.
In addition, the increased value of the commercial property resulted in more property tax revenue to Tillamook County.
He is a "producing member" of the community.
These are just a few of the reasons why I support Dr. Cyrus Javadi for the State Legislature. Now how about you?
