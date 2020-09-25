Alex Tardif is committed to Columbia County where he was born and raised. He has proposed cutting his own, and the other commissioners’ salaries, to provide resources for an administrator with grant-writing expertise to manage the county’s multiple departments. This would guarantee unified supervision and fiscal responsibility, removing the current three managers operating without liaison and hampered by public meeting laws. This is commitment.
Alex Tardif’s Accounting degree and experience in taxes has positioned Columbia County strategically in state and county fiscal matters. It brings to the county solid analytical qualities, financial assessment for sustainable policies, and future planning. As three-year Treasurer of the Association of Oregon Counties, Tardif has a perceptive grasp of state and municipal financial policies and laws. His highly motivated innovation, analyses for long term solutions, and careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars is notable. This is qualification.
Mr. Tardif thinks outside the box, using innovation and technology to cut costs and improve efficiency. Tardif led the effort to transition from outdated technology to improve interdepartmental productivity, and better interact with the community. In another
practical area, after reviewing the Road Department budget, Tardif suggested that the county crush rock from its own quarry. This effected savings needed for road maintenance and allowed for the development of a five-year plan to prioritize needs. The county created a strategic road map for future financial stability to meet community needs. This is innovation.
Re-elect Alex Tardif for Columbia County Commissioner.
Hal Ritz
Scappoose
