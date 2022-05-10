I lost my dad to lung cancer and I have metastatic breast cancer that has spread to my bones. Plus, I know everyone knows someone whose lives have been affected by cancer.
As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, preventing cancer is important to me. One way to help end cancer is by improving cancer prevention and early detection—especially for cancers with no available screening tools. That’s where a new technology called multi-cancer early detection screening tests could help.
These tests have the potential to detect more cancers at earlier stages by screening for multiple cancers at once with a blood test. Currently, several private and academic entities are developing these tests and published data indicate that some of these screening tools will be able to test for dozens of cancers at the same time, including rare cancers.
These tests could help detect cancer sooner and have the potential to save so many lives. But only if people have access to them. That’s why there’s a bipartisan bill in Congress to create a pathway for coverage of these tests in Medicare once they are approved by the FDA and shown to have clinical benefit. I’m urging Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley to cosponsor this important legislation. It could help save so many lives.
Missie Kallunki
Sheridan/Clatskanie
