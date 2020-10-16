As a small business owner, we desperately need people like Brian Stout to represent us in the State Legislature. Brian is smart and understands the challenges facing our community, schools and businesses. We need someone who listens to those he represents and will stand up and advocate for our constitutional rights, not just give lip service. Brian is a man of integrity and perseverance no matter the circumstances. I strongly support Brian Stout for State Representative in District 31.
Lisa Maloney
Scappoose
