Letters top the Editor
Country Media, Inc.

While not surprising, I am disappointed the Oregon legislature continues to advance the statewide flavored tobacco ban.

As a longtime smoker, I know firsthand the addictive nature of cigarettes. After trying to quit on several occasions, it wasn’t until I tried flavored nicotine pouches that I was finally able to stop smoking four years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.