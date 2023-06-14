While not surprising, I am disappointed the Oregon legislature continues to advance the statewide flavored tobacco ban.
As a longtime smoker, I know firsthand the addictive nature of cigarettes. After trying to quit on several occasions, it wasn’t until I tried flavored nicotine pouches that I was finally able to stop smoking four years ago.
The flavored component of these products was vital to my success. Flavors are enticing to many adults, and many of us, including myself, would rather return to smoking cigarettes if these flavored alternative products are taken off the market.
Youth vaping is concerning, but surveys show these rates are on the decline. Additional evidence shows the implementation of flavor ban policies has little correlation with decreased underage use. As we saw with alcohol nearly a century ago, prohibiting products doesn’t eliminate them. In many cases, prohibition exacerbates the illicit market.
A well-regulated legal market is far better at keeping addictive substances out of the hands of children. Even through the internet, adult users can order less harmful flavored nicotine products via sites like Nicokick, while underage consumers are filtered out through rigorous age identification protocols.
I hope the legislature will reconsider their support for this flavor ban. This policy sets a concerning precedent for other flavored nicotine products necessary to reduce harm to public health.
