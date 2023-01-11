This letter is to all those who said; and continue to espouse the wonders of Next Energy developing a plant in Port Westward near Clatskanie, Ore.
I would like to bring everyone's attention to the Jan. 7, 2023 edition of the Oregonian. The article, in the business section, details the recent bankruptcy and foreclosure facing the biofuels refinery in Southern Oregon; Red Rock Biofuels
Please keep in mind the southern Oregon plant was completed while making all the same promises Next Energy has made to the citizens of Clatskanie and Columbia County.
Not only is the Red Rock Biofuels in foreclosure but it could be sold off in parts at auction.
I encourage everyone to Google and read the Oregonians well written and researched article concerning Red Rock Biofuels. It is uncanny the similarities and pie in the sky promises the small Oregon town of Lakeview, Oregon was given in comparison to Clatskanie and Columbia County.
It seems that the bond holders, the taxpayers and finally the town of Lakeview, Oregon are now SOL.
It's time for everyone in Clatskanie to just say thanks but no thanks to Next Energy.
