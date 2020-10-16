I’m a cancer survivor/advocate and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer concerned that people are suffering from smoking-related illnesses. At the same time, Big Tobacco targets kids through e-cigarettes. And it’s working. Youth e-cigarette use in Oregon increased nearly 80% in the past two years.
Oregon currently doesn’t tax e-cigarettes and has a below-average cigarette tax.
We cannot continue letting Big Tobacco profit and hook the next generation to a lifetime addiction. Raising the price of tobacco products will reduce tobacco use and save lives. I would like to think if we knew then what we know now about smoking, my dad would still be alive. We lost him two years ago to lung cancer, “the smoking kind” as the doctor put it. He started at the age of 14.
I want to help save the lives of others, especially my nieces and nephews. I hope by them seeing their grampa pass away from lung cancer, they will never smoke.
That’s why I support Measure 108 on the November ballot to raise the cigarette tax and tax e-cigarettes for the first time in Oregon. This cigarette tax is projected to save roughly 12,000 lives and keep about 19,000 kids and young adults from smoking. And Measure 108 will fund vital programs to help us fight tobacco and provide access to health care on the Oregon Health Plan.
Vote Yes on Measure 108. It will save lives and protect kids.
Missie Kallunki
Clatskanie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.