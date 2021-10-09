Several years ago while waiting for my appointment at the Vancouver VA another disabled veteran was bellowing loudly about the VA not paying him enough money, so I politely asked what he spent his money on.
He leaned back in his seat and said, well, I bought an upscale house in an upscale neighborhood for $419K, a 40 foot RV with two slide outs, and a commercial Ford F-450 Super Crew pickup to the RV.
Being a disabled veteran I know about how much he earns and that a $419K house is the most expensive home a veteran could buy through the VA home loan program. And having an accounting degree I know his house payment, including property taxes and insurance runs about $2,200 a month and his payments on his RV and truck were at least $500 per month each. So after making his monthly payments he had about $100 for utilities and groceries which explains why his wife had to work.
This is a prime example of an average American citizen today, no matter how much they are paid, it is never enough and they always find ways to spend all they get; there is no limit to American greed.
No matter who is in control in Congress, Democrats or Republicans, they can not stop spending money or creating tax loopholes for the wealthy elites. And as for their tax paying constituents ... “Resistance is futile."
Joe Turner
Columbia City
