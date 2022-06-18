The chemicals and toxins in renewable and biofuel production have been linked to cancer. Heavy industrial areas in the United States have the highest rates of cancer in the nation.
The air quality of Clatskanie would change for the worse. Local residents closest to the NEXT facility will suffer the most. And there will be no recourse for any damages this facility will cause to our health and well-being.
Everyone is touting all the great Green jobs that NEXT will be providing in our community. According to The National Labor Board, biofuel green jobs are extremely toxic, requiring special handling permits. Chemicals used in biofuel production can cause explosions, fires and acute exposure can cause death.
Chemicals, such as cobalt, nickel and aluminum would be heated under pressure and combined with plant oils and animal tallow to produce a synthetic fuel. This fuel would be combined with a petroleum counterpart to create the finished product. This facility would produce over 1 million tons of carbon pollution and toxic emissions each year, poisoning surrounding farmland.
The idea that this facility will be compatible with the surrounding farming community is false. NEXT would put our local farmers out of business.
The damage this facility will cause to the quality of our air, water, food supply, life and health would be catastrophic. The long-lasting environmental impact would be unthinkable.
We deserve better. Protect your family and say No to NEXT.
Wendy Schmidt
BDIC and Clatskanie
