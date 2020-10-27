Judge Grant has served as a judge for over 12 years, and before that she was an attorney standing in the courtroom of the current Columbia County presiding judge that has recently endorsed her, the honorable Judge Grove. Judge Grant has proven herself to the people of Columbia County through the most important values a judge must hold: being fair, dedicated, honest, firm, upholding the law and having integrity.
She has a history of knowledge from criminal law all the way to family law, as well as countless testimonies and familiarity with social services. I will never forget when I was about 19 I had been talking with a judge who was currently on his ninth term and I asked how he managed to set personal feelings aside, his response was memorable. He said, “Judges do not follow their feelings, they follow the law.” This man continued and has continued to be someone who has inspired me (and many others) into retirement, and until I met judge Grant no one could compare. Judge Grant has been the voice for many, I have witnessed this first hand more than once. It is now our turn to be her voice in keeping her reputation positive and getting her reelected.
Judge grant is more than just a name on a sign on the side of the road. Vote Judge Grant Nov. 3.
Debbie Merry
Clatskanie
