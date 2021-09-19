Please explain how Sheriff Pixley can enforce the state's mask mandate? Scenario, your in a store and an unmasked person enter. Do twenty people call 911? Probably not! The store has to call 911.
Do twenty jump the offender and hold him/her for the police to arrive? Probably not! How long before our thin blue line can respond? How long will it take for the offender to leave and/or obtain an mask and put it on? No longer in violation of the mandate and the police have wasted their time and resources.
Another question, for all those who do not get vaccinated because they object to the government telling them to do something for their safety. Do you wear a seat belt? Oh, that can save your life, too!
David Topham
Warren
