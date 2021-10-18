I question S. Bonamici statement about "building back better" and "investing in Oregon's infrastructure." If this indeed was the case, we would all be happy. But this bill is full of DC pork and can only be classified as a fake infrastructure bill.
It is quite obvious to anyone with a brain that we are not "building back better." We have a border disaster, out of control crime, drug addiction, extreme inflation, and a pandemic that's been politicized and poorly managed.
So what does she talk about? "Climate change." "Indigenous people's day" "workforce development," and a whole bag of symbolic gestures that have nothing to do with the health and well-being of Oregon and America's citizens. "Build Back better." Hollow words that we can clearly see, have failed at all levels.
She then says; (in her own words) "Everyone should have the freedom to decide what is best for their own health and family," a reference to promoting a woman's right to abortion. But then you don't have the right to choose whether or not to receive a vaccine that you may not need or might have both short- and long-term effects.
The hypocrisy runs deep here and only shows that "parroted" political party bias with scripted agendas, overrun rather than help what's in the people's best interest.
We can no longer afford to get duped by political agendas!
Reason and common sense go a long way. Bonamici represents her party not you.
Brad Vanek
Rainier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.