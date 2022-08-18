Residents of Columbia County don't have the wool pulled over your eyes by Betsy Johnson's ads.
She gets things done all right but not for you and I. Read the Willamette Week articles about her self-serving bills she introduced to benefit her husband and their family businesses or her self-deal scam at the Scappoose airport.
Ask Betsy who her major donor is, the out of state billionaires, the Koch Brothers. One of the biggest corporations in the country that support union busting.
If you really want to see Oregon go to hell in a hand basket as her ad say vote Betsy. By the way she is not from the working class. She comes from a multimillionaire family.
Do research before you vote. The articles are all on the web from Willamette Weekly.
