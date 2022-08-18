Letters to the Editor

Residents of Columbia County don't have the wool pulled over your eyes by Betsy Johnson's ads.

She gets things done all right but not for you and I. Read the Willamette Week articles about her self-serving bills she introduced to benefit her husband and their family businesses or her self-deal scam at the Scappoose airport.

