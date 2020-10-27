I am not one to air my opinions on politics, but I want to share a quick thought on this young man who is making a difference in our county. I have know Alex since he was 7 or 8 and even back then, this commissioner has had a servant’s heart, putting others’ needs ahead of his own.
He was always wanting to help when he would visit: mow my yard, stack and haul hay, babysit my children, teach them to ride bikes, and help me with various outdoor chores. I recall when he was only 18 or 19, he wanted to run for the school board because he knew what kids needed. If memory serves right, he was talked out of it because he had a full load of courses at the University of Portland. Then, like all teens/young adults, he couldn’t wait to get out of the county and see the world and so he did, but quickly realized just how good home could be. (I believe that leaving home and seeing what the world has to offer is vital for ones growth.)
Alex is transparent, fair, considerate, professional and takes the time to listen even if one has a differing opinion. I am not active in the world of politics, but I do know a great candidate and dedicated commissioner for our county and I am so very proud of him.
Tina Gift
Scappoose
