Ballots for the Port of Columbia County will be arriving in the mail shortly. This is an extremely important election, when you consider the billions of dollars in responsibilities that we have given to the Port.
I am supporting three candidates, Chip Bubl, Nancy Ward, and Greg Pettit. All three of these people have a deep understanding of the port, its’ operation and its’ budget. None of these people are being backed by any special interests. Their primary concern is to ensure that the port is successful and will attract industry and business that will enhance, rather than degrade our quality of life.
