On the third Monday of August 1979, I was volunteered by my battalion commander to assist Senators Phil Gramm, Warren Rudman and the Congressional Budget Office investigate military readiness and budgets. When asked if I had any concerns, I had but one, was I to follow Army regulations or could I tell the truth (because I know how things get manipulated in politics)?
One of the most important jobs of the President is to negotiate the budget with members of congress yet since the end of February President Biden has refused to address the debt crisis with “MAGA” republicans which has now led to the current debt crisis now plastered across local and national television screens.
With time running out President Biden is now blaming our financial mess on republicans even though it was his decision to allow our economic problems to fester and become infected. He failed to do his job which was to negotiate. Because the President wouldn’t do his job the United State will take another hit to its credit rating and again the taxpayers will pay the price.
2024 is an election year and once again Democrats and Republicans are beating their war drums. Yet here in Oregon, the voting majority (non-affiliated voters) can only sit and watch and in the end vote for either a far left communist or a far right fascist.
No one dares overturn the apple cart and challenge the two party system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.