We keep being told, in articles that appear on the Internet, that the birth rates of industrial nations are trending toward zero growth.
However, after reaching an estimated seven billion people during October, 2011, the planet will have added another billion people to its body of inhabitants before the next year is out. (See the World Population Clock at the Worldometers web site.) That is an additional one billion people in under twelve years!
If that is the case, then the rate of growth of another billion inhabitants every twelve-and-a-half years, since 1986, is increasing in speed - and not slowing down yet. Someone, somewhere, is derelict in their responsibility to bring this monster under control. Defund the United Nations population studies sector!
A Mayan woman with 10 children, who resides in Guatemala, is letting those of her children who want to flee poverty there travel to America, while she remains behind. I have to agree with the late Pope John Paul II that there is a need for parental responsibility. The violence witnessed on this planet is often to be linked to this causation of the unsustainable increase in mankind.
My guess is that John Paul II understood that parental responsibility trumped his church's ban on artificial birth control, yet was shackled by an irrational conservative arm of the Catholic Church. What harm has been wrought by that arm!
David Doerr
Rainier
