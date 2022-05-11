This morning I zoomed in on the County Commissioners meeting concerning NEXT Energy and their proposed plant in the Beaver drainage district where I raise cattle and hay.
I am totally against the development as well as the district Directors. In the meeting one of our Port Commissioners, Robert Keyser, questioned the district directors concerning spending landowner tax assessment money to fight the NEXT proposed project. He obviously is fine with spending Port money, which is also public on NEXT Energy development.
In the next election, both Robert Keyser and Margret Magruder need to be defeated and taken from office.
Russell Spaulding
Beaver District Land Owner
