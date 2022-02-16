So, nobody is above the law. Really? In this regard, tell me Mr. Garland, just where are you? Donald Trump has broken the law, defied the constitution, betrayed America’s trust and damaged the very soul of what this country is supposed to stand for.
We know the attorneys general of New York State and Georgia are actively engaged in investigations of the former president and a great number of lawsuits swirl about Mr. Trump in several other states, ranging from financial manipulation to sexual assault. Yet the public has not heard from Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice beyond a solitary utterance some weeks ago that is hardly reassuring in light of his deafening silence before and since.
So I ask again: Is it still true that nobody is above the law? I find it hard to believe that you Mr. Garland would wish to be remembered as the attorney general who failed to hold to account one of the most corrupt presidents in our nation’s history.
Please Mr. Garland, at least give us some hint that you are doing something as regards the above.
David S. Bernstein
St. Helens
