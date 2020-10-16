As most are aware, mail-in ballots will soon be delivered to residents in Oregon for the election on Nov. 3. On the ballot for patrons of the Rainier/Clatskanie Cemetery District will be measure 5-283 which is a request to add a nickel per thousand dollars to support the Cemetery District. For some unknown reason, this additional, important financial support has failed in the past. It is important to support the Cemetery District with a yes vote.
Why?
The fence at the Hudson Cemetery has been subject to hit and run drivers who leave the scene. This has happened five times this year and only one driver stopped and had insurance. The fence remains unrepaired, not to mention unsightly, until funds are available next year to reconstruct the damaged white fence.
The levy will support upkeep, maintenance, exhaustive labor and some necessary equipment replacement, as well as usual and ordinary bills and expenditures for all 12 local cemeteries covering over 39 acres with over 13,000 grave sites occupied and unoccupied.
Is this too much to ask to keep the grounds well groomed and presentable? As an example, it would cost a resident about $15 additional per year in a $300,000 residence for the five year levy.
Let’s support our local cemeteries, staff (of one), and volunteers. VOTE YES on Measure 5-283 by Nov. 3.
Paul and Judy Nys
Rainier
