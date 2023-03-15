Letters to the Editor

For some time now city, county, state, and federal politicians have been whining about the lack of affordable housing, but really, what’s causing it?

Why are people allowed to buy homes with monthly payments more than 25% of their monthly income? Why are couples allowed to purchase a home based on two incomes? Why are people allowed to to buy, remodel, and resell homes just to increase their personal wealth and drive housing costs up? Why are banks allowed to manipulate interest rates to stimulate the economy to encourage people to spend more money than they can’t afford?

