My country is now at war. At war with the virus.
In our long history, Americans have always come together in common purpose to defeat our enemies and save our country. And we have sacrificed for common good. My parents sacrificed during the last world war. Now we are all asked to sacrifice to win the war against the virus.
We have few weapons but the ones we have have proven effective. We can get vaccinated and we can wear masks when we are around others. Is wearing a mask too much of a burden for my fellow Americans? It is a small sacrifice.
Rather than cry or whine about masking and personal liberty, let’s join the war effort. It is the most patriotic thing we can do right now.
Ray Horn
Scappoose
