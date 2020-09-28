I support Brandee Dudzic for County Commissioner.
Brandee doesn’t water down her stance to get money or votes. People may agree or disagree with her position, but you know where she stands, you can take her at her word.
The same is not true of Magruder. Magruder takes money from Global Partners. Why would a Massachusetts Fortune 500 company like Global give a commissioner money? In the last election Magruder led people to believe she would not support oil by rail through our towns. County residents gave Magruder donations believing this to be true.
During the same campaign Magruder accepted donations from Global, the company behind the push for the oil by rail, and the rezoning of our farmland. Once elected, Magruder voted in Global’s best interests with every vote.
I want a commissioner I can trust. I don’t want a commissioner who takes money from both “sides." I don’t want a commissioner who puts the interests of corporate oil against the interests of the local farmer.
We can disagree about the advantages/disadvantages of the rezone and fossil fuel trains running through the county, but I think we can all agree you don’t take campaign money in good faith from your local constituents, then take money from a Fortune 500 company and claim to have “misspoken” when asked why you didn’t follow through with your earlier position.
Brandee Dudzic has pledged not to take money from corporations, which means she is not beholden to them, only to us. Integrity.
April Helton
Rainier
