I listened to the inauguration.
I loved seeing (and listening) to Lady Gaga sing the National Anthem. She sang it great and she was so very good. I shed a tear when I heard J. Lo sing a version of America and Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land.” It was wonderful. Garth Brooks sang and asked us to sing “Amazing Grace” with him.
But above all, I was in awe in listening to Joe Biden's wonderful speech. A great historic day and a wonderful and historic speech. It is good to have hope again and see a mature adult in charge of our nation instead of an angry mad man.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
