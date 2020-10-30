I worked for Columbia County for 16 years. I left the county a couple of years before Casey Garrett was hired so I didn’t have interactions with him through my county employment. I have had interactions with him through parks meetings.
I want to defend those county employees that have been made out to be disgruntled, not putting much effort in their work, or “entitled.” I worked with those employees of facility maintenance and they were always responsive to the needs of the county, they did excellent work, and they got along well with all other employees and the public. If you needed something fixed or changed, the job got done. In the Parks Department, Lori Baker was an excellent employee and she was on top of getting and keeping the parks in great shape. If there was a maintenance issue with any of the parks, she would make sure that work order was taken care of and the issue was repaired. I enjoyed working with all of the county employees, they were all dedicated to doing a good job.
Since Casey Garrett has taken over parks, I’ve noticed in the last couple of years that deterioration at the parks, maintenance isn’t being done and the public is being put in harm’s way. Restrooms aren’t being cleaned daily, work orders have sat for a year.
It saddened me to hear that the county employees were being discredited by Garrett. I wanted to stand with the county employees.
Gloria Rice
St. Helens
